Iraqi Government Spokesman: Syria’s Security Integral Part of Iraq’s

Iraq called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria in a manner that alleviates the suffering of its people, according to al-Watan.

Iraqi government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi emphasized that the security of Syria is an essential component of Iraq’s and the region’s security. He underlined that his country fully supports all efforts aimed at lifting the coercive economic measures imposed on Syria.

Regarding Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayaa al-Sudani’s visit to Syria, Awadi stated in a press release, “Iraq firmly believes that the security and stability of Syria are integral to its own security and stability, as well as that of the entire region.”

He further remarked, “Iraq stands in solidarity with all endeavours to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria in a manner that alleviates the suffering of its people and addresses their basic needs. We are committed to supporting Syria’s reintegration into the Arab community and actively participating in its economic recovery and mitigating the war’s consequences.”

Regarding the key topics discussed during Sudani’s visit, Awadi highlighted, “Among the primary issues for future discussions and cooperation between our two countries are border security, the prevention of terrorist infiltration, the eradication of terrorist threats, and other areas of joint collaboration. Additionally, we aim to include Syria in economic integration projects, such as the Iraqi development line project that connects the East and West, and the possibility of re-establishing the Baniyas pipeline for the export of Iraqi oil through Syria. Moreover, we will address water-related concerns and work towards ensuring equitable quotas for all parties in accordance with international laws.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.