Iraqi PM in Damascus

President Bashar al-Assad and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al Sudani held a joint press conference in Damascus following their bilateral talks. Assad welcomed al Sudani’s visit and expressed gratitude for Iraq’s support during the terrorist war in Syria. Both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in the face of common challenges such as terrorism. Economic relations and easing the blockade on Syria were also discussed.

Al Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s supportive stance towards Syria’s unity and sovereignty, emphasizing that Iraq’s security is closely tied to Syria’s security. He highlighted Iraq’s commitment to working with other stability-supporting nations for Syria’s economic recovery. The two leaders emphasized the need for ongoing coordination to address common challenges, including terrorism and water shortage. Sudani called for the lifting of Western coercive measures imposed on Syria and condemned Israel’s repeated aggressions on Syrian land.

President al-Assad and the Iraqi Prime Minister discussed various topics during their talks, including trade exchange, transportation, industry, and joint efforts in the fight against terrorism. They expressed their commitment to further developing official and popular relations between the two countries. This visit was seen as an opportunity to strengthen the institutional relationship and achieve significant progress in bilateral cooperation.

The Iraqi Prime Minister’s delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Trade Minister Atheer Salman, and Commander of Joint Operations Lieutenant General Qais Rahima. The visit was marked by an official ceremony at the People’s Palace in Damascus. Both leaders emphasized the historical and fraternal ties between Iraq and Syria, acknowledging the steadfastness of the Syrian people during the terrorist war.

