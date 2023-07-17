The People’s Assembly Denounces EU Parliament’s Distorted Report on the Impact of Coercive Measures on Syria

The Syrian Parliament highlighted the "catastrophic consequences of unilateral sanctions imposed by Western governments" on Syria, according to al-Baath.

The People’s Assembly (Parliament) has criticized a recent report by the European Parliament on the humanitarian situation in Syria, denouncing it as false and urging the European bloc to maintain objectivity by condemning the United States’ exploitation of Syria’s energy and agricultural resources.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Syrian Parliament expressed its dissatisfaction with the June report from the European Parliament, stating that it contains inaccuracies and distortions aimed at justifying the policies of certain Western governments that harm the interests of the Syrian people.

The statement emphasized, “If the European Parliament truly seeks objectivity in its humanitarian perspective, it should condemn the illegal plundering of Syria’s energy resources and agricultural wealth by U.S. military forces.”

The Syrian Parliament also highlighted the catastrophic consequences of unilateral sanctions imposed by Western governments on Syria, affecting sectors such as education, healthcare, water services, and transportation.

“These measures violate international law and the United Nations Charter,” the statement emphasized.

The parliament further criticized the so-called exemptions and exceptions to these sanctions, stating that they are mere lip service and have no tangible effect.

The statement called on the European Parliament to adopt a new approach in line with international law and humanitarian principles. It demanded that the bloc immediately and unconditionally lift all forms of sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

