Obstruction of American Project to form Arab Force in Eastern Syria

U.S. military leaders met with several notable figures from Arab tribes in the Syrian Jazira region, according to Athr Press.

Sheikh Nawaf Ragheb al-Bashir, the leader of the Bakara tribe, has unveiled the truth behind recent U.S. actions related to Washington’s intentions of establishing a military force in eastern Syria comprised of Arab factions. These actions manifested in meetings between U.S. military leaders and notable figures from Arab tribes in the Syrian Jazira region.

In a statement to Athr, Bashir confirmed that the past events were aimed at gauging the acceptance of foreign military forces, such as Asayish, PKK, and Sanadid of the Shammar tribe, in areas outside Deir-ez-Zor. Additionally, the so-called Raqqa Revolutionaries Faction, led by Abu Issa al-Sheikh, was part of these discussions. He noted that the planned number of members for these forces was around 6,000, yet the actual count did not exceed 1,200. The leaders of the Sanadid faction declined to enter Deir ez-Zor due to previous disputes between the Shammar tribe and the tribes of Deir-ez-Zor, such as Bakara and Akidat.

Sheikh al-Bashir indicated that the recent military mobilization by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in villages along the contact lines with the Syrian army in the countryside of Deir-ez-Zor on July 8th was aimed at attacking the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council, led by Ahmed al-Khabil. There is growing information about escalating disputes between the council and the SDF leadership.

Furthermore, Sheikh al-Bashir pointed out that Washington’s current objective is to gain control over Deir-ez-Zor and disrupt Iranian-Syrian communication across the Iraqi border. This would enable them to control the region between Deir-ez-Zor and Tanf in southern Syria.

In recent times, the eastern region has witnessed various U.S. actions, including reinforcements, military exercises, and the establishment of a new Arab-based military force. These measures are aimed at appeasing the Turkish side, which opposes the deployment of Kurdish units near its border with Syria. A U.S. delegation held a meeting with Sheikh Bandar Hamidi al-Jarba, the leader of the Arab Shammar tribe, to discuss the formation of an Arab force. Commenting on this American project, an informed Kurdish source confirmed in an interview with Athr that the American forces would create an Arab force, albeit symbolic, serving as cover for controlling the border between Syria and Turkey from al-Malikiyah in the far northeast of Hasakeh to al-Baghouz in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.