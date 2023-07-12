Syria Strongly Condemns Chemical Weapons and Calls for Review of OPCW’s Work Methods

Syria was disappointed that its collaboration with the Technical Committee was met with denial, according to al-Watan.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Bassam Sabbagh, strongly denounced the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances, at any location, and by anyone. He categorically rejected the false accusations made by certain countries against Syria. Sabbagh emphasized Syria’s commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention and its continued cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, despite some reservations about the organization’s Technical Secretariat’s working methods.

During the UN Security Council session addressing the chemical weapons issue, Ambassador Sabbagh criticized the flawed approach of the Fact-Finding Mission, which has deviated from the essence and core principles of the agreement. He highlighted the unprofessional conclusions drawn by the mission, exposing its adoption of a policy of double standards.

Sabbagh expressed his disappointment that the Syrian National Committee’s collaboration with the Technical Committee was met with denial, with a focus on highlighting the negatives rather than acknowledging the positives outlined in the monthly reports.

The ambassador called for a comprehensive review of the Technical Committee’s erroneous work methods and its teams. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons does not become a tool manipulated to serve the agendas of certain states against others.

