Syria Refuses to Recognize International Commission of Inquiry Mandate

Syria said the commission repeatedly justified the unlawful and immoral actions of countries that have occupied Syrian territories, according to al-Watan.

The Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Haidar Ali Ahmed, firmly stated Syria’s refusal to acknowledge the mandate of the so-called “International Commission of Inquiry” due to its consistent failure in carrying out its responsibilities. The commission has repeatedly disregarded or justified the unlawful and immoral actions of countries that have occupied Syrian territories, launched military attacks, and supported terrorist and separatist organizations within the region.

In Syria’s statement during the interactive dialogue on the oral update of the International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, held within the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Ali Ahmed expressed no surprise that the commission’s update presented today continued to exhibit bias against Syria. Such biased behaviour has been a recurring pattern throughout the commission’s existence, both in its establishment and methodology over the years. Syria renews its stance of non-recognition towards the commission’s mandate, as it persistently fails to provide an objective assessment of the situation in Syria, its causes, and its consequences.

Ali Ahmed highlighted that this failure is evident in the commission’s approach, which consistently ignores or justifies the illegal and immoral policies of countries that have occupied parts of Syrian territory, launched military attacks, supported terrorist and separatist groups, looted Syria’s natural resources, vandalized archaeological sites, imposed unlawful unilateral economic measures, and used human suffering as a bargaining chip. As a result, the commission has become an accomplice in the perpetration of these crimes.

The Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations Office at Geneva emphasized that the countries supporting this commission will, as usual, echo their irresponsible positions during this interactive dialogue. These positions have prolonged the suffering of Syrians, undermined their fundamental rights, and will be accompanied by speeches filled with false humanitarian allegations from countries directly involved in killing and displacing Syrians. These countries will completely disregard the principles of the Human Rights Council’s work. Unfortunately, such behaviour has become predictable in discussions under this agenda item, which has turned into a theatre for a disgraceful political spectacle, even at the cost of further destruction, terror, and distortion of facts.

Ali Ahmed underscored Syria’s unwavering determination to continue its efforts to liberate all its territories from terrorism and restore security, stability, and the rule of law.

Regarding the decision to establish a new politicized institution dealing with the issue of missing persons without Syria’s request, approval, or support, Ali Ahmed made it clear that Syria did not participate in its formation and will not engage in its activities. The institution’s establishment is aimed at interfering once again in Syria’s internal affairs and exerting further pressure on its people.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.