Within 24 Hours: Six Dead and Wounded from the Pro-regime Forces in Daraa

Two officers from the regime forces were targeted in the city of al-Sanamayn, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

Assistant Issa Hassan al-Ali, also known as Abu Ali Dirasat, was tragically killed in a targeted shooting at al-Hajar Square in the central area of Nawa City, located in the western countryside of Daraa. This incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, as reported by the Ahrar Houran Gathering.

According to the gathering, Issa was identified as a member of the State Security branch associated with the Assad regime. He held a position responsible for security studies within the same branch, located in the city of Nawa. His residence was situated in the grain silos building west of the city.

The gathering further disclosed that unidentified individuals targeted a joint security patrol of the regime forces using an explosive device on the Damascus-Amman international highway, between the towns of Sidon and al-Ghariya al-Gharbia. This attack resulted in the unfortunate death of an individual named Abdul Rahman Barghash, while two other regime forces sustained varying injuries.

Additionally, two officers from the regime forces were targeted in the city of al-Sanamayn. Lieutenant Muhammad Ahmed Tahan from the countryside of Homs lost his life, while Lieutenant Ali al-Namira was seriously wounded and subsequently transferred to Tishreen Military Hospital in the capital, Damascus. Lieutenant Namira, originally from the city of Homs, was in charge of the checkpoint between al-Sanamayn city and the town of al-Qaniya, situated north of Daraa. His conduct towards civilians in the area has been marred by numerous violations.

The gathering emphasized the repeated targeting of officers and identified them as being responsible for the security studies issues, or the so-called “political survey,” within the Assad regime. They assert that such incidents have become more frequent since the regime, with the support of its allies, assumed control of the governorate in July 2018.

Activists within the governorate contextualize these incidents as a response to the misconduct of security studies officials. These officials have been accused of exploiting and extorting young men wanted by the regime, demanding monetary compensation in exchange for altering their security records and even apprehending others.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.