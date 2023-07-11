Syrian-Omani Businessmen and Investors Forum Strengthens Economic Cooperation

The forum includes various bilateral sessions and discussions focusing on strategies to enhance economic and trade relations, al-Watan writes.

The Syrian-Omani Businessmen and Investors Forum commenced today in Muscat, marking the beginning of a series of events aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations. With the theme “Developing Syrian-Omani Economic Cooperation,” the forum is organized by the Joint Business Council and is scheduled to run until the 14th of July.

High-ranking officials, including the Ministers of Economy from both Syria and Oman, are in attendance, alongside over 60 Syrian businessmen and more than 100 Omani investors. The primary objective of the forum is to identify potential opportunities and prospects for economic collaboration between the two countries.

During his opening speech, Omani Minister of Economy, Said bin Mohammed al-Saqri, warmly welcomed the Syrian delegation. He expressed his hopes that the forum would facilitate advancement in economic relations between Syria and Oman.

In response, Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Dr. Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, conveyed his optimism that the forum would pave the way for a new era of strengthened trade and investment ties.

He emphasized that Syria has been actively engaged in creating a conducive environment for investments and highlighted the importance of establishing a permanent market for Syrian products in Oman. Such a market, according to al-Khalil, would not only showcase Syrian goods but could also serve as a hub for exporting them within and beyond the Sultanate.

Dr. Idris Mayya, the Syrian Ambassador to Muscat, echoed the sentiments of his counterparts and emphasized Syria’s commitment to elevating its economic relations with Oman to match their esteemed political ties. He expressed confidence that the forum would yield tangible outcomes that benefit both nations.

The forum includes various bilateral sessions and discussions focusing on strategies to enhance economic and trade relations between Damascus and Muscat.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.