Qaterji Group Distances Itself from Assad, Calls for Investigation into “Violations”

The Qaterji Group, once considered a key economic pillar of the Assad regime, has publicly appealed to Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, requesting an investigation into alleged violations and abuses against its assets and operations following the regime’s collapse.

In a statement released on its official channels, the conglomerate claimed to have fully cooperated with the new authorities since Assad’s downfall, allowing full access to its financial records and ownership documents. It also instructed its employees to comply with the directives of the transitional government, expressing confidence in the rule of law under the new leadership.

However, the Qaterji Group now alleges that certain officials overseeing its operations have committed unlawful acts, including the seizure and misappropriation of company resources.

Allegations of Misconduct and Theft

The company claims that in recent weeks, it has documented serious infractions, including:

The unauthorized sale of thousands of livestock, including sheep, camels, and horses, with proceeds reportedly funneled to Idlib.

The confiscation of essential goods—such as sugar, rice, corn, and cement—from company warehouses, followed by smuggling operations using private trucks.

The disappearance of approximately 300 vehicles, including cars, trucks, and heavy machinery, which were allegedly re-registered with falsified ownership papers.

The theft of two state-of-the-art oil drilling rigs, some of the most advanced in Syria, along with widespread neglect of critical oil infrastructure worth billions.

The illegal refinement and sale of crude oil, intended for distribution to customers, within local black markets.

The raid of private residences belonging to members of the Qaterji family, allegedly under the pretext of their ties to the former regime.

Despite its deep entanglement with the Assad regime over the years, the Qaterji Group denies any direct partnerships with Assad’s inner circle, apart from mandatory payments (extortion) imposed upon them. The company argues that it always operated within legal boundaries and was instrumental in providing thousands of jobs across Syria.

As a result, the conglomerate has formally requested President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to intervene and launch an official investigation, urging the government to rectify the situation and uphold justice.

The Qaterji Group: From Assad’s Business Partner to Victim?

The Qaterji Group is a vast business empire operating across fuel, transport, food, and minerals. It gained prominence during the Syrian war by exploiting its close ties to the Assad regime, positioning itself as a crucial intermediary in various high-stakes trade deals.

During ISIS’ control of Syria’s oil fields, Qaterji acted as a key facilitator, securing fuel transactions between ISIS and Assad’s government.

After the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) seized the oil fields, the company shifted alliances, purchasing oil from SDF-controlled regions to continue supplying Assad’s forces.

Qaterji also profited from the “tarfiq” (escort services) sector, offering armed protection for commercial convoys passing through Syria’s most dangerous territories.

Despite years of economic and logistical support for Assad, the Qaterji Group is now attempting to sever its ties with the fallen regime, seeking protection and legitimacy under the new Syrian government.

A Calculated Move?

Qaterji’s public disassociation from Assad raises important questions. Is the company genuinely a victim of misconduct, or is it a strategic move to safeguard its financial empire in a post-Assad Syria? With the new government under President Ahmed Al-Sharaa working to restructure the Syrian economy, Qaterji’s appeal may be a tactical effort to align itself with the changing power dynamics.

Regardless of intent, the fate of the Qaterji Group will serve as an early test of the new government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and economic reform in a country long plagued

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.