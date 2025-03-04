LGBTQ+ Syrians: A Fight for Survival

Fear defines daily life for LGBTQ+ Syrians, much like it did for anti-Assad protesters in the early days of the revolution. They erase messages, use coded language, and live in constant anxiety, fearing exposure, imprisonment, or even death. In such a climate, a provocative question arises: Should LGBTQ+ Syrians take up arms to defend themselves?

For many, the idea seems extreme. Yet, in a country where being outed can mean execution or torture, the fear is real. LGBTQ+ individuals were part of the revolution—some fought, others were detained, tortured, or killed. But while war criminals and regime loyalists now walk free, many LGBTQ+ Syrians face continued persecution, even in post-Assad Syria.

Reports reveal arrests, disappearances, and assassinations under the so-called “General Security Agency,” the new face of Syrian intelligence. Meanwhile, former revolutionaries now echo the same oppressive rhetoric, calling for LGBTQ+ people to be killed in the name of religion. The betrayal is clear: those who fought for freedom have been denied their own.

Despite this, LGBTQ+ Syrians will not take up arms. They will not form militias or seize power. Not because they are weak, but because they are peaceful. Many have already carried weapons—not to conquer, but to defend the revolution. They fought for Syria’s freedom, only to find that Syria refuses to fight for theirs.

Your LGBTQ+ friend—the one you still don’t know is LGBTQ+—once stood by your side. They still love you, even if you love them far less than they deserve.

