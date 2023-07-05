Mekdad Calls on Ministers of Non-Aligned Movement to Join Forces, Address Scourge of Terrorism

Mekdad extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting this NAM meeting, according to al-Watan.

Syria’s Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad delivered remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. He emphasized the convergence of our nations’ wills, as established in the Bandung and Belgrade conferences, towards creating a secure world characterized by peace, justice, solidarity, and cooperation. These principles are based on respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality among nations, and non-interference in internal affairs.

Mekdad extended congratulations to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting this significant meeting of Foreign Ministers from NAM countries, under the theme “United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges.” He underlined that our commitment to these principles has positioned the Movement as an influential player on the international stage. He emphasized the growing importance of maintaining and reinforcing this position, particularly in the face of challenges arising from hegemonic policies and pressures imposed by certain Western nations.

Mekdad expressed gratitude to NAM member states that stood by Syria, providing aid and support to the Syrian people following the devastating earthquake that struck the country on February 6. The earthquake resulted in numerous casualties, and the destruction of homes, infrastructure, and service facilities. He expressed Syria’s hope for the NAM’s support in its extensive efforts to improve the humanitarian situation, promote economic progress, and facilitate the early recovery necessary for the return of refugees to their homeland.

Furthermore, Mekdad emphasized the need to unify efforts in combating terrorism, which Syrians have suffered from over the past years, bearing significant costs in their defence of Syria and international peace and security. He condemned the policies of blockades and collective punishment imposed on nations through illegitimate unilateral coercive measures. Dr. Mekdad urged NAM member states to strengthen their endeavours and intensify efforts to immediately, unconditionally, and completely lift these measures. Such actions would help alleviate the human suffering experienced by many countries within the Movement and safeguard the security and stability of their populations.

Addressing the Israeli occupation of Arab lands in Syria, Palestine, and Lebanon, Dr. Mekdad highlighted the ongoing nature of this occupation. He noted the systematic and repeated aggressions committed by Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people and Syrian citizens in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. Dr. Mekdad condemned the war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by Israel, citing the atrocities in Jenin Camp and the brutal practices against the people of Golan. He called for collective condemnation and action against these acts.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.