More than 30 American Military Vehicles Entered Syria: Where Did They Go?

The convoy was carrying essential logistical equipment, accompanied by military armoured vehicles, according to Athr Press.

Confidential sources have informed Athr Press that in the early hours of Monday, the United States forces deployed military and logistical reinforcements to their bases located in northeastern Syria.

According to these sources, a convoy of vehicles carrying essential logistical equipment, accompanied by military armoured vehicles and vehicles displaying the American flag, entered Syrian territory from Iraq through the al-Waleed crossing in the far northeastern countryside of al-Yarubiya.

The convoy reportedly comprised approximately 35 vehicles, including refrigerators and tankers that were tightly loaded and securely covered. Their destination was Kharab al-Jir airport, which serves as a base and a hub for consolidating columns before they are directed to other bases.

It is worth noting that at the end of last May, a convoy of 77 vehicles entered, followed by another convoy of 40 vehicles at the end of April. Additionally, a convoy of 33 vehicles entered in mid-June.

Since March of last year, Syria has witnessed notable military activities involving the United States. These activities include the visit of Mark Milley, the U.S. Chief of Staff, to U.S. bases in Syria and the arrival of new weaponry, most notably the Hemars missile system, at the end of May, as reported by the Middle East Eye website. A spokesperson from the U.S. Central Command confirmed, “Yes, there is a practice in Syria to safeguard our forces.” Regarding the specific locations targeted by the US missile system, the spokesperson for the U.S. Central Command stated that this information has not been disclosed due to “security risks” associated with the U.S. presence in Syria. The spokesperson further noted that approximately 900 U.S. troops are deployed across Syria, with a particular focus on the northern regions, especially the governorates of Raqqa, Hasakeh, and Deir-ez-Zor.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.