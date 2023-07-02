President Assad Holds Meeting with Delegation of Heads of Christian Churches in Australia

The Australian bishops emphasized their ongoing efforts to alleviate the impact of sanctions imposed on Syria, al-Baath reports.

On July 2, 2023, President Bashar al-Assad met with a delegation of heads of Christian Churches from Australia, including bishops from the Armenian Catholic, Armenian Orthodox, and Coptic Orthodox Churches.

The discussions centred around the role of Oriental Churches in Australia and other countries worldwide regarding the moral and ethical aspects of the Syrian issue and the political and economic challenges Syria is currently facing.

The meeting also addressed the responsibilities of the Church leaders in supporting the Syrian community and other Arab communities residing in Australia, particularly in promoting values related to family, identity, homeland, and active engagement in their countries of migration.

The Australian bishops emphasized their ongoing efforts to alleviate the impact of sanctions imposed on Syria and to mitigate the consequences of the war on the country’s material and social infrastructure. They reiterated that their presence in Syria symbolizes their commitment to the nation and their association with its people, who have shown resilience in overcoming the challenges they face.

Aleppo visit

The delegation of bishops visited Aleppo, where they toured the city’s historic places of worship and the old markets. They witnessed the damage caused by terrorism and the earthquake that occurred on February 6th.

The delegation members had a meeting with Aleppo’s Governor, Hussein Diab, during which they expressed their support for the Syrian people. Governor Diab pointed out that the unjust embargo imposed on Syria hampers the country’s development and reconstruction process.

Anba Daniel, a representative of the Coptic Orthodox Church and a member of the Australian delegation, stressed the importance of standing by Syria as an ancient oriental country that has contributed significantly to civilization and constructive achievements.

The visit of the Australian bishops to Aleppo signifies their solidarity and support for the Syrian people in their pursuit of rebuilding and recovery.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.