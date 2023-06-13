Syria, Saudi Arabia Agree on Resumption of Commercial and Investment Activities

Syria and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement to re-establish the path of economic cooperation and resume trade, according to al-Watan.

The President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan bin Mujeb al-Huwaizi, held a meeting with Muhammad Abu Al-Huda al-Lahham, the President of the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Commerce, and his accompanying delegation during their participation in the Arab-Chinese Business Conference held in Riyadh. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and strengthen economic cooperation between the two sides.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), both parties reached an agreement to re-establish the path of economic cooperation and resume trade, investment activities, and events between Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The members of the Syrian delegation expressed their gratitude for the Kingdom’s supportive stance towards Syria and its people. They acknowledged the significant progress achieved by the Kingdom and expressed the Syrian business sector’s eagerness to enter the Saudi market and invest in various economic sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides emphasized the importance of exchanging visits between trade delegations, facilitating investment opportunities for investors in both countries and establishing economic forums to enhance the path of economic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.