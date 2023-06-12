Mekdad Reveals Next Steps for Saudi-Syrian Relations

Mekdad expressed Syria's readiness to collaborate with Saudi Arabia across various domains, according to Athr Press.

The second ministerial meeting of Arab countries with the Pacific Islands commenced in Riyadh on Monday, featuring the presence of Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad, who arrived in Saudi Arabia for his third visit since last April.

During his speech at the meeting, Mekdad emphasized the significance of cooperation and coordination among countries and regional alliances to confront challenges affecting all nations without discrimination. He stressed the need for a comprehensive and synchronized response to overcome the adverse effects and address the underlying causes, as reported by the official SANA news agency.

Addressing the Arab-Syrian reconciliation process, the outcomes of the Jeddah Arab summit, and the “step for step” policy, Mekdad remarked, “The summit’s outcomes were positive and accurate. As for Syria, I assure you that we have taken numerous steps without any reciprocal actions from the other parties.” He further stated that the other parties should demonstrate goodwill and cease support for “terrorism,” as stated in the newspaper “Asharq Al-Awsat.”

Mekdad identified these other parties as those responsible for fostering terrorism, perpetrating violence, and fueling division within Syria, which subsequently spread to other Arab countries. He underscored the initial stages in Syria, highlighting the current trend of these activities, which align with the interests of specific countries, moving from one Arab nation to another.

Additionally, Mekdad commended the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in organizing the ministerial meeting between Arab countries and the Pacific Islands. He expressed Syria’s readiness to collaborate with Saudi Arabia across various domains, stating, “We are delighted to be in Saudi Arabia, witnessing major events such as the Arab-Chinese Forum and the meeting with island countries, which attract thousands of Arab participants.”

Regarding the developments in Syrian-Saudi relations, Mekdad confirmed that the two sides are currently discussing the appointment of ambassadors. He emphasized that the newly appointed ambassador should strive to enhance Syrian-Saudi relations, fostering integration across all Arab and foreign policies. Regarding the reopening of the Syrian embassy in Riyadh, Mekdad mentioned, “I recently visited the Syrian embassy in Riyadh, which has been impacted by 12 years of closure. Thankfully, the Saudi embassy in Damascus is nearly ready. A delegation from the Kingdom recently visited Damascus, and they expressed satisfaction with Syria’s cooperation to promptly reinstate embassy operations.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.