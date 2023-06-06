Truth of News of Withdrawal of Russian Members from Tal Rifaat Base in Northern Syria

Sources emphasized to Athr Press that the presence of Russian and Syrian forces in Tal Rifaat remains unchanged.

Confidential sources have informed Athr Press that recent news circulating about the withdrawal of Russian forces from the city of Tal Rifaat, located in the north of Aleppo governorate, is invalid.

According to the sources, the events that occurred in the Tal Rifaat area last week involved a rotation of Russian forces at various points within and around the city. This routine procedure, which takes place every few months, entails replacing existing members in Tal Rifaat with new units from the city of Aleppo. The sources emphasized that the presence of Russian and Syrian forces in Tal Rifaat remains unchanged, with only a minor reduction in the number of vehicles observed. It is believed that replacements will be brought in the coming days.

In regard to the Syrian army’s presence in the area, the sources confirmed that there have been no changes to their positioning in Tal Rifaat. The Syrian army continues to carry out its regular duties and has actually strengthened its presence over the past three months by deploying additional military reinforcements accompanied by Russian forces.

