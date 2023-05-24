Head of the Italian delegation and Chairman of CasaPound, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception they received, according to al-Baath.

Buthaina Shaaban, Special Adviser at the Presidency of the Republic, held a meeting with the delegation of the Italian Casa Pound party, representing the European Front for the Defense of Syria. Dr. Shaaban expressed her gratitude for the delegation’s understanding of the situation in Syria and their support for the country’s fight against terrorism, both in Italy and across Europe. She emphasized that Syria’s battle against terrorism is not only for the benefit of its own people but also for the well-being of the entire world.

Shaaban highlighted the importance of strengthening relations between different peoples and promoting Syrian culture and civilization during this critical period. She condemned the sanctions imposed on Syria, which have had a detrimental impact on all aspects of life in the country. Syria’s resolute stance against US hegemony, according to Shaaban, serves as a beacon of hope for people worldwide who aspire to be free from oppression and dominance.

Gianluca Iannone, the Head of the Italian delegation and Chairman of CasaPound, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception they received. He emphasized the significance of countering media distortions that occurred during the war against Syria, stating that the real battle lies in exposing these distortions.

