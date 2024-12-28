Political and Military Escalation in Syria… What Role for Iran?

In recent days, Syria has experienced escalating tensions both on the ground and politically, as the military operations administration launched a wide-scale campaign to hunt down remnants of the ousted Syrian regime. Simultaneously, clashes erupted with factions loyal to Iran. This comes in the wake of unprecedented protests in Homs and other coastal cities, raising questions about the motivations and actors behind these developments. Statements by Iranian officials, including threats from Ayatollah Khamenei, have added further fuel to the already tense situation in the region.

Military Developments

On Saturday, the military operations administration in Syria launched an extensive sweep in Latakia to pursue remnants of the ousted regime, resulting in clashes in the village of Mastrakho in the western countryside. Security forces also arrested dozens of pro-regime elements in Halfaya, in the northwestern countryside of Hama, while reinforcements were sent to Homs, Tartus, and Safita.

Earlier, security forces detained over 80 officers and members of the ousted regime’s forces in Homs, Masyaf, and Qudsaya in Damascus. Among those arrested were Fakhri Darwish, the former office manager of the commander of the “Jerusalem Brigade,” and Khaled Zubeidi, an economic associate of Asma al-Assad.

Unrest in Homs and Coastal Cities

Protests broke out in Homs and other coastal cities last Wednesday, where demonstrators demanded their rights, identifying themselves as members of the Alawite sect. The protests followed the circulation of a video showing the desecration of an Alawite shrine in Aleppo. It was later revealed that the footage dated back to a previous period when Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham attacked Aleppo, resulting in combat around the shrine.

Despite clarifications that the shrine was not associated with a significant religious figure for the Alawites, the controversy persisted, with some viewing the explanation as an attempt to defuse tensions following what was perceived as an insult to the Alawite community.

Iran’s Role and Statements

In the political arena, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei addressed the new authorities in Damascus on December 22, stating, “There was no Israeli force against you in Syria. Advancing a few kilometers is not a victory; there was no obstacle before you, and this is not a victory. Naturally, the brave youth of Syria will surely expel you from here.” Khamenei further urged Syrian youth to stand firmly against the chaos introduced into the country.

Following Khamenei’s remarks, Iran’s judiciary spokesperson, Asghar Jahangir, claimed that the emergence of “honorable Syrian youth” would soon force occupiers to leave Syria. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned those celebrating what they perceived as victories in Syria to reconsider, hinting at significant future developments.

A group in Homs issued a provocative statement claiming to represent the Alawites, but many within the Alawite community disavowed it.

Expert Analysis

Nawfal Dhaw, director of the Geopolitical Center for the Middle East and North Africa, told “963+” that Iran’s regional project faces major challenges at both the regional and international levels. Dhaw explained that Iran’s influence intersects with the interests of the region’s peoples, who suffer under Iranian hegemony in countries such as Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and parts of Palestine.

“Iran previously controlled the strategic decisions of these nations through military force, using its proxies like militias and allied regimes,” said Dhaw. “However, after suffering significant setbacks, it appears that Iran has adjusted its strategy.”

Dhaw noted that Iran’s current strategy focuses on destabilizing these nations through a divide-and-conquer approach. He added that Iran aims to revive its older project known as the “Alliance of Minorities,” which seeks to sow discord between the Sunni majority and sectarian and ethnic minorities such as Shias, Druze, and Alawites.

Through this alliance, Dhaw argued, Iran attempts to justify its military occupation of several regional countries.

Sectarian Tensions and Fears of Strife

In this context, Mehran al-Diya, a leader in the Military operations administration, condemned Iran’s actions in the region, accusing Tehran of inciting sectarianism to advance its agenda. Speaking to “963+,” al-Diya stated, “Since its intervention in Syria, Iran has continuously fueled sectarianism to further its plans.”

Despite its military losses in Syria, Iran continues to pursue systematic policies aimed at destabilizing the region, al-Diya said. He warned that Iran’s rhetoric, including threats from Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, reflects Tehran’s negative intentions in the region, pushing Syria towards sectarian conflict.

Dhaw pointed out that Tehran’s efforts to revive its “minorities project” extend beyond Syria to Lebanon and Iraq. He suggested that these attempts might include the creation of new militia cells designed to instill fear and chaos in targeted societies.

“Iran is persistently trying to expand its influence in the region by stoking sectarian discord,” Dhaw said. “It seeks to build alliances with minorities to maintain control over the countries it dominates.”

Dhaw emphasized that Tehran’s destabilization efforts are not confined to Syria but also target Lebanon and Iraq, where it may establish new intelligence or security cells to disrupt stability.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer.