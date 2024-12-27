After Turkish Assurances: Egyptian Foreign Minister Set to Visit Damascus

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aty is preparing for an upcoming visit to the Syrian capital, Damascus, in the coming days to meet with the General Commander of the new Syrian administration, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This move follows communications conducted through intermediary security channels aimed at enhancing cooperation between Cairo and the new Syrian administration.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, sources indicate that Cairo is open to building bridges of collaboration with the new Syrian administration but has laid out key conditions related to Egyptian security concerns.

Egypt’s Concerns

The primary concern for Egypt revolves around the presence of Egyptians fighting within “armed groups” in Syria and the potential links between these groups and elements within Egypt.

Turkish Assurances

Sources added: “Cairo is apprehensive about Syrian territories under the new administration becoming a safe haven for Egyptian dissidents or a launchpad for attacks against the Egyptian state.”

In response, Turkey has pledged to intervene with the new Syrian leadership to ensure that no Egyptian dissidents relocate to Syrian territories in the near future.

The Turkish assurances were reportedly crucial in shifting Egypt’s position and facilitating its decision to engage with the new Syrian administration.

Cairo has made it clear that Abdel Aty’s visit to Damascus hinges on a guarantee that Syrian territories will not be used as a refuge for Egyptian dissidents or a base for launching attacks against Egypt.

A Conditional Relationship

Former Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador Abdullah al-Ashaal, commented: “The situation is very complicated for Egypt’s stance. All the Arab states that normalized with Syria, or are planning to, coordinated with the United States.”

The recent Turkish assurances and diplomatic moves suggest that Egypt is moving toward rebuilding its relationship with Syria. However, Cairo remains cautious about any actions that might impact its national security.

According to the newspaper, Abdel Aty’s visit is expected to mark the beginning of a new phase of conditional cooperation between Cairo and Damascus, amid regional shifts and international understandings.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.