Jordan: Solution to Refugee Crisis is Creating Environment for Voluntary Return

The Jordanian minister expressed concern about the repercussions of diminishing international support for refugees, according to Syria TV.

On Monday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held discussions with several UN officials regarding the issues concerning Syrian refugees in his country. He emphasized that the key to resolving the refugee crisis lies in creating a conducive environment that facilitates the voluntary return of Syrian refugees.

According to a statement from the Jordanian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in Amman and involved UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

The statement highlighted that the meeting addressed both the efforts to find a resolution to the Syrian crisis and the mechanisms of cooperation between Jordan and UN organizations in addressing the challenges posed by Syrian asylum.

During the meeting, Safadi provided the UN officials with a comprehensive overview of the Amman statement. The statement itself presents a roadmap for gradually resolving the Syrian crisis while tackling its humanitarian, security, and political ramifications.

Safadi emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Arab Committee for Communication with Syria, established by the Arab League, and the United Nations and its affiliated organizations. This cooperation aims to effectively address the Syrian crisis, put an end to the devastation and suffering endured by the Syrian people, and tackle the regional and international challenges it presents.

The meeting was centred around “cooperation in ensuring the necessary security and living conditions for the voluntary return of refugees,” as stated in the official statement.

Safadi emphasized that the key to resolving the refugee crisis lies in establishing a conducive environment for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees. He highlighted the importance of taking effective measures to assist returning refugees, guarantee their safety and security, and fulfill their essential needs for a dignified life.

The Jordanian minister expressed concern about the repercussions of diminishing international support for refugees and the decreasing commitments of host countries and relevant UN organizations. He also emphasized the significance of maintaining and continuing the provision of services by these organizations to refugees in Jordan.

Safadi underscored the strain on Jordan’s capacity to accommodate refugees, particularly amidst challenging economic circumstances faced by the Kingdom.

The minister called upon the international community to fulfill its complete responsibilities towards refugees and provide the necessary support to Jordan in order to sustain a decent quality of life for refugees, including the 10 percent residing in refugee camps, as stated in the official statement.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to sustain coordination and collaborative efforts in order to create the essential conditions for the voluntary return of refugees, support those who choose to return, and adequately assist both the refugees and the host countries.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.