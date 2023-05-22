Cavusoglu: Dialogue with Regime Necessary to Return Syrian Refugees

Cavusoglu further elaborated that the repatriation roadmap encompasses advancing the political resolution, according to al-Souria Net.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized his country’s commitment to establishing the necessary conditions for the repatriation of Syrian refugees. He stated that the return of Syrian refugees was a primary focus during the quadripartite talks involving Turkey, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime. Additionally, he highlighted the ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the safe return of refugees by ensuring the availability of suitable infrastructure.

Cavusoglu further elaborated that the repatriation roadmap encompasses advancing the political resolution process, making progress in combating terrorism, and ensuring a secure and protected return for the refugees. He emphasized the interdependence of these issues, as progress in one area is connected to progress in others.

In regards to the participation of other Arab nations, Cavusoglu stated that their support for the return of Syrian refugees would be contingent upon the regime’s reinstatement into the Arab League. Furthermore, he stressed the importance of coordinating with the Syrian regime to facilitate the return of refugees to areas under its control.

Turkey’s Goal to Revive the Political Process in Syria

During a press conference in Antalya, the Turkish minister emphasized that his country has taken significant strides towards normalizing relations with Syria and restoring stability within the country. He underscored the shared objective of combating terrorist threats, facilitating the safe return of refugees, and revitalizing the political process in Syria. Achieving these goals, he asserted, necessitates a steadfast and consistent approach encompassing both military and diplomatic engagement.

The minister highlighted the gravity of statements that disregard Turkey’s fundamental interests and national security merely to make a speech advocating the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syria. He emphasized the existence of three primary factors driving refugee movements, namely the impeded progress of the political process, the presence of terrorist organizations such as ISIS and the People’s Protection Units.

He further stated that Turkey’s comprehensive fight against all forms of terrorist organizations not only mitigates the migration crisis but also establishes secure zones for the eventual repatriation of refugees.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.