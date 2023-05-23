French Foreign Minister Announces Support for Trial of Bashar al-Assad

The French minister characterized Bashar al-Assad as an adversary of his own people, according to Baladi News.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized on Tuesday, that combating crimes and impunity is an integral part of French diplomatic values. She further stated that Paris supports the trial of Bashar al-Assad, the head of the regime.

Colonna expressed her endorsement for the trial of Bashar al-Assad, highlighting the significant loss of life and the use of chemical weapons since 2011. She emphasized that combating impunity remains a top priority for France in relation to the Syrian crisis.

The French minister characterized Bashar al-Assad as an adversary of his own people for over a decade, underscoring the hundreds of thousands of fatalities and the utilization of chemical weapons.

France has reaffirmed that its policy towards Bashar al-Assad will remain unchanged, even following his participation in the Arab summit and the regime’s reinstatement of Syria’s seat in the Arab League.

Colonna firmly asserted that the lifting of European sanctions is not currently being considered, and there are no plans to alter France’s stance towards Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

On Monday, Stefan Schneck, the German Special Envoy to Syria, stressed that Germany and the European Union will not normalize relations with the Syrian regime. This decision is based on the lack of progress in the political process, the failure to implement Security Council Resolution 2254, the absence of accountability for war crimes, and the lack of cooperation in revealing the fate of missing individuals.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.