Cavusoglu: Syrian-Turkish Rapprochement Needs Firm Military & Diplomatic Participation

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized the necessity of a strong and coordinated military and diplomatic approach to the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement process. The foreign ministers of Syria, Russia, Turkey, and Iran gathered with the shared objective of eliminating terrorist threats, facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees, and revitalizing the political process in Syria. These interconnected issues require comprehensive plans, as stated by Russia Today.

In response to Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov’s confirmation of ongoing efforts to develop a road map for Syrian-Turkish rapprochement, Davutoglu highlighted that the foreign ministers’ meeting would take place after the Turkish presidential elections.

During the meeting, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of the road map, stating that it should clearly define the positions of Syria and Turkey on key matters. These include the restoration of the Syrian government’s control over the entire territory, ensuring border security along the 950-kilometre common border with Turkey, preventing cross-border attacks and terrorist infiltration, and facilitating the safe return of Syrian refugees. Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iran consider the priority of enabling Syrians to return safely to their homeland.

Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad expressed the primary objective of ending any form of illegal military presence on Syrian territory, including Turkish forces. Mekdad emphasized that without progress on this issue, no substantial results can be achieved. The Syrian government will continue to work, demand, and insist on the withdrawal of foreign forces.

The official activation of the Syrian-Turkish rapprochement occurred on December 28 with a meeting between the defence ministers of Syria, Russia, and Turkey in Moscow. Subsequently, the deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Russia held a meeting, followed by another meeting of the defence ministers of the four countries on April 24. Positive outcomes were achieved at the military level, including discussions on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory. Additionally, the implementation of a special agreement was addressed. Days later, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed the establishment of a military coordination center in Syria involving Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran.

