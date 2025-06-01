Kuwait Emir Receives Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at Bayan Palace

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived Sunday at Bayan Palace in Kuwait City, where he was received with official honours by His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait. The visit marks Sharaa’s first official trip to Kuwait since assuming the presidency.

According to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the visit carries special significance in the trajectory of Kuwaiti-Syrian relations, as the two leaders are scheduled to hold formal talks reaffirming Kuwait’s consistent and principled stance in support of Syria, its people, unity, and sovereignty over its entire territory.

KUNA noted that diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Syria, formally established on 24 October 1963, had witnessed a period of severance between 2012 and 2024 due to the conflict in Syria. However, relations entered a new phase of renewal on 30 December 2024, when Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, in his capacity as Chairman of the Gulf Cooperation Council Ministerial Council, visited Damascus—a gesture underscoring the GCC’s commitment to regional stability and Syrian recovery.

That same day, Kuwait launched the first flights of its humanitarian air bridge to Syria, reflecting the country’s prominent humanitarian role and the deep solidarity of the Kuwaiti people with the Syrian people in their time of need.

In its report, KUNA concluded by reaffirming Kuwait’s consistent position over the past five months, as expressed in multiple Foreign Ministry statements: a firm commitment to Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, and a call for intensified international efforts to support the Syrian people and alleviate their humanitarian suffering.