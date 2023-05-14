Syrian Delegation Actively Engages in Preparatory Meeting for Arab League’s Economic and Social Council

A senior officials meeting, aimed at preparing for the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League, commenced in Jeddah, al-Baath reports.

A senior officials meeting, aimed at preparing for the Economic and Social Council of the Arab League (AL), commenced in Jeddah with the active participation of the Syrian delegation.

The Summit is scheduled to take place on May 19th in Saudi Arabia,

The Syrian delegation includes Rania Ahmed, Assistant Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade for International Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Riyad Abbas, Director of the Arab Affairs Department, Dr. Anas al-Bikai, Director of International Relations, and Counselor Ihsan Rumman from the Office of the Foreign Minister.

Several participating delegations, including Saudi Arabia, Libya, Iraq, and representatives from Morocco and Oman, along with the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs in the General Secretariat of the Arab League, welcomed Syria’s renewed participation in these meetings.

Head of the Syrian delegation, Rania Ahmed, Assistant Minister of Economy, expressed Syria’s appreciation and gratitude to the Arab countries that provided assistance in mitigating the impact of the recent earthquake disaster on the Syrian people.

Ahmed emphasized the significance of facilitating the return of war-displaced individuals to their homes and cities by stimulating economic activity through the encouragement of small and medium-scale projects in various sectors. She highlighted the issuance of legislation and programs supporting this objective, as well as providing favourable conditions for foreign companies interested in investing in Syria.

She called for the removal of trade barriers, both tariff and non-tariff, within the region to strengthen the role of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) in promoting Arab economic development.

Additionally, Ahmed stressed the need to increase the representation of states in the management of joint companies and Arab financial institutions. This would enable broader participation of intermediate and small shareholders in the decision-making process, encouraging these institutions to establish projects in Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.