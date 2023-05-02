Jordanian Top Diplomat Briefs Abul Gheit, Cavusoglu on Amman Meeting

The ministers agreed to continue talks according to an agreed timetable, according to Baladi News.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Abul Gheit discussed the outcomes of the five-party meeting between the foreign ministers of Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and the Syrian regime, which was held in Amman on May 1st, 2023.

Safadi briefed the Secretary-General on the new elements discussed during the meeting and the conclusions reflected in the statement issued afterward. The statement emphasized the need for a political solution to the Syrian crisis that addresses the humanitarian, political, and security consequences of the conflict, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The statement also highlighted the importance of ending the crisis and its negative regional and international repercussions by preserving Syria’s unity, sovereignty and ridding the country of terrorism.

The ministers agreed to continue talks according to an agreed timetable and to integrate with all relevant international efforts, including discussions on the humanitarian, security, and political situation in Syria. They also agreed on the necessity of delivering humanitarian and medical aid to all Syrians in need, in cooperation with the Syrian regime and the United Nations, in line with relevant UN resolutions.

Mevlut Cavusoglu

During a phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the Syrian file with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, after the ministerial consultative meeting in Amman. The meeting included the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, with the participation of the Syrian Foreign Minister.

The consultative meeting aimed to reach a solution to the Syrian crisis in a manner consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, and addressed the humanitarian, political, and security consequences of the conflict. The meeting was the beginning of follow-up meetings to achieve this objective.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.