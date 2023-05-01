Mekdad, Safadi Discuss Issues of Common Interest

The meeting focused on border security, water, and refugees, al-Watan reports.

On Monday, Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, and Ayman al-Safadi, Jordanian Foreign Minister, discussed several bilateral issues of common interest prior to the Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq in Amman.

The meeting focused on border security, water, and refugees. Dr. Mekdad arrived in Amman to participate in the meeting and was received by the Chargé d’affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Amman, Issam Niyal, and other embassy diplomats.

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry tweeted that Dr. Mekdad would participate in the meeting to further discuss issues raised during recent meetings and contacts. The ministry also noted that the delegation accompanying Dr. Mikdad includes Assistant Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Ayman Sousan, Director of the Minister’s Office Jamal Najeeb, and Counselor Ihab Hamed from the Minister’s Office.

