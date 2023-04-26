Nothing New at the Quadripartite Meeting in Moscow

Syria TV is saying that the talks held in Moscow yesterday focused on Syria's territorial integrity and the return of Syrian refugees.

The quadripartite meeting held in Moscow, with the participation of the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran, and the Syrian regime, concluded on Tuesday with a focus on Syria’s territorial integrity and the return of Syrian refugees.

The Turkish Defense Ministry emphasized that the meeting aimed to enhance Turkish-Syrian relations, with concrete steps discussed towards normalization. The parties also discussed combating terrorist organizations and extremist groups in Syria, while underscoring the need for continued quadripartite meetings to maintain stability in Syria.

Meanwhile, the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Defense stated that the meeting also addressed the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory and the implementation of the M-4 international road agreement.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtian, and Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas. The heads of intelligence of the four parties also participated in the constructive meeting.

As per a statement released by the Russian Defense Ministry, the upcoming meeting is a continuation of the talks held on January 28 in Moscow between the four parties.

Turkish Defense Minister Akar announced the meeting in a televised interview on Monday, expressing hope for positive outcomes. He emphasized that the meetings are being conducted with mutual respect between the parties and aimed at resolving outstanding issues through dialogue to bring peace and stability to the region as soon as possible. Akar also stated that Turkey is committed to doing its best for regional peace and expects some positive developments to emerge from the meeting.



