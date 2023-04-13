Lebanese Newspaper: Qataris Requested Mediation from Hezbollah to Organize Relations with Damascus

President Assad did not express enthusiasm toward this initiative, Athr Press says.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar cited sources stating that Qatar had mediated discussions between Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and the Syrian leadership to re-establish regulated relations. However, President Assad did not express enthusiasm toward this initiative.

Regarding the Saudi-Syrian reconciliation, Al-Akhbar’s sources reported that the Sultanate of Oman recently facilitated important meetings between officials from Syria, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. Subsequently, Saudi-Syrian contacts rapidly progressed to direct dialogue, which manifested in security-level meetings held in Riyadh. This paved the way for increased communication at the political level, as seen during Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Mekdad’s visit to Jeddah.

The newspaper further noted that in recent years, there has been a wave of direct or intermediary contacts between Arab, regional, and Western capitals with Syria, which increased following the destructive earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey. Quoting an “informed reference,” the newspaper stated that these contacts were made secretly, fearing American backlash. However, the reference emphasized that no one can impose conditions on Syria, given the country’s resilience and its role in the Arab world.

