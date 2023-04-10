Targeting of SDF is Expanding: Bombings of HQ, Assassinations of Members in E. Syria

An attack was carried out with an RPG shell targeting the house of an SDF member, according to Athr Press.

Private sources confirmed to Athr that the targeting of officials and centers of the “Syrian Democratic Forces – SDF” has recently increased significantly from local forces opposed to this presence, even if they did not declare themselves under the banner of an organization.

Sources have confirmed that on Thursday, unidentified individuals riding a motorcycle shot Mahmoud Al-Laji, a leader of the “ISIS” organization who was affiliated with the “SDF” ranks, in the city of al-Busaira in the northern part of the governorate. Al-Laji was later transported to a hospital in the town of Jadid Bakara where he succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, another member was killed while driving his military car on Al-Kharafi Road (Deir-ez-Zor – Hassakeh).

The information also indicated that an attack was carried out with an RPG shell targeting the house of an SDF member a few days ago in the town of “Al-Sur” in Deir-ez-Zor countryside, followed by the detonation of a car bomb at one of its headquarters located in the ferry area north of Raqqa city, amid information about deaths and injuries as a result of the targeting.

A military checkpoint in the town of Hermoushia in the northwestern countryside was attacked with machine guns, resulting in the death of one member and several others being wounded. Additionally, Fawaz al-Tarboush, a member of the internal security Asayish, was assassinated in the town of Ghariba. Meanwhile, Akri, the commander of the regiment, sustained serious injuries after being shot while driving his car in the town of al-Kibar.

The repeated targeting of SDF sites and members comes amid various tensions, including internal disputes within the SDF ranks, conflicts between Kurdish parties, and popular rejection of the SDF’s presence in the eastern region. Additionally, the SDF faces continuous threats from Turkey, including drone attacks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.