Will the Foreign Ministers of Turkey and Syria Meet in Moscow Next Week?

sources claim that the Moscow meeting had a positive outcome, according to al-Modon.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that his meeting with the Syrian regime’s Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad is pending an invitation from Russia. However, Turkish sources have informed Al-Modon that the meeting is imminent and may take place next week. This meeting is a result of the quadripartite meeting held between the deputy foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Russia, and the Syrian regime.

Despite reservations expressed by the participating countries, sources claim that the meeting had positive outcomes. Based on the results achieved in the Moscow quadripartite meeting regarding the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus, it was agreed in principle to take the next step, which is considered the most crucial in this process.

Sources have indicated that the foreign ministers of Turkey, Iran, Russia, and the Syrian regime’s foreign minister, may hold a meeting next week, potentially on Monday, April 10. It is not yet confirmed.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that he is awaiting Moscow’s invitation to hold the quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran, but did not provide any details about the date.

During a press conference in Brussels on Wednesday, Cavusoglu stated that the meeting between the foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia, Syria, and Iran will likely take place in Moscow. He added that the previous quadripartite meeting held at the level of deputy foreign ministers was in preparation for the upcoming meeting of ministers. Cavusoglu also mentioned that they are waiting for the Russian side to send an invitation.

The Moscow quadripartite meeting, held at the level of deputy foreign ministers, was concluded on Tuesday. However, the outcome of the meeting remains uncertain.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the meeting and stated that the deputy foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the quadripartite ministerial meeting and agreed to maintain contact.

After the meeting, there was speculation that the recent round of Russian-led consultations to normalize relations between the Syrian regime and Turkey, which included Iran for the first time, would fail.

Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Sousan’s remarks during the meeting are likely to have contributed to this potential failure. His insistence on Turkish withdrawal from Syria and Ankara’s cessation of support for the opposition were reportedly the primary reasons for this.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.