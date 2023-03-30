After Earthquake, Storm Hits Center and North of Syria

Strong winds resulted in power outages in numerous locations around Syria, according to Athr Press.

On Wednesday, the strong winds that hit the country caused casualties and significant damage in several governorates, including Hama.

The Director General of Hama National Hospital, Dr. Salim Khalouf, confirmed to “Athr” that as a result of the storm, three people lost their lives and ten others sustained injuries, including fractures and bruises.

Engineer Habib Khalil, the Director General of Hama Electricity, revealed that the strong winds resulted in power outages in numerous locations. This was caused by the collapse of towers and poles at all levels of tension, interruptions in networks, and the outage of several medium-voltage exits from service.

In a related context, the source indicated that there was a power outage at several exits in the Mahardah area, including the Bukhari line, Hama Shaizer, Mhardah al-Shamali, al-Suqaylabiya Shayzar, and Asilah. Furthermore, the Sharia transformer station in the al-Ghab region remained without power.

During his speech to Athr Press, the Director General of Hama Electricity confirmed that the company’s workshops are actively working to repair faults and restore electricity to all affected exits by tightening networks.

It is worth noting that the strong winds in Hama caused damage to several vehicles as a wall or debris collapsed onto them.

Two children killed

According to loyalist media, the Director General of the General Authority of Hama National Hospital, Salim Khalouf, confirmed the deaths of two children in the village of Jibreen in the Hama countryside. The children were identified as Hala Abdul Razzaq al-Abdullah and her brother Mohammed, who were killed when a wall collapsed on them. Additionally, their two cousins, Ayat al-Abdullah and Rasha al-Abdullah, sustained injuries, with Ayat suffering from a forearm fracture and Rasha from a thigh fracture.

A 50-year-old man named Bashir Ibrahim, from Morek in the northern countryside of Hama, died due to a wall collapsing on him. In addition, three students were injured at the Taiba al-Imam South School in the northern countryside of Hama when windows fell on them.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.