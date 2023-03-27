Ghaliboun Brigade Claims Responsibility of Attack on U.S. Forces in Syria

The leadership of the Ghaliboun Brigade said it was resolute in executing advanced operations against the U.S. occupation forces, according to Athr Press.

On Thursday, March 24th, the Ghaliboun Brigade, a military unit, targeted the US occupation forces at Rmeilan airport in northeastern Syria using a drone. The attack resulted in the death of one American soldier and injuries to others.

The Ghaliboun Brigade released a statement on its Telegram channel declaring that their drone regiment, the Islamic Resistance Liwa al-Ghaliboun, successfully targeted Rmeilan airport in the occupied Syrian Arab Republic where U.S. forces were stationed. The attack took place at noon on the first Thursday of the holy month of Ramadan, precisely at one o’clock in the afternoon Baghdad time. The US occupation acknowledged the operation, which resulted in the death and injury of several of its soldiers.

The speaker further stated, “Our current operation and any subsequent ones, with God’s will, are a natural and lawful response to the heinous crime committed against the leaders of Al-Nasr and their comrades, may God be pleased with them. Additionally, it is a response to the vicious and terrorist actions carried out by the U.S. occupation forces in our region and country.”

The speaker went on to affirm that the leadership of the Ghaliboun Brigade is resolute in executing more precise and advanced operations against the U.S. occupation forces, utilizing continuously developed weaponry. They emphasized that the American military will not have security in Iraq or beyond until the complete withdrawal of US occupation forces from the country is achieved.

The statement released did not explicitly specify the identity of the Victorious Brigade, but based on their emphasis on Baghdad time, it is likely that they are an Iraqi group. However, in a previous report by the Brookings Institution, the Victorious Brigade was mentioned as one of several popular resistance factions backed by Iran. The report suggested that these groups had originated from Lebanon in 2016.

On Thursday evening, a notable escalation occurred in the eastern Syrian region when a drone attacked the American Kharab al-Jir base in Rmeilan, located east of Hasakeh. The attack resulted in the death of one U.S. soldier and injuries to six others. In response, U.S. forces targeted locations in Deir ez-Zor. The conflict continued to intensify as U.S. bases in the Omar oil field and the Coneco gas field were later targeted with missiles.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.