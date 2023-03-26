Asma al-Assad Launches Plateforme Linking Donors at Home and Abroad with NGOs

The National Platform for NGOs "Tasharek" was launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor, according to al-Watan.

The National Platform for NGOs “Tasharek” was launched by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labor as a key tool in the project to improve the work environment for non-governmental organizations. This project is supervised by First Lady Asma al-Assad, aiming to empower NGOs, enhance their role, and create a favourable environment for their work in Syria. The platform is considered a critical instrument for organizing community efforts.

The platform improves coordination between NGOs and stakeholders, resulting in better meeting the needs of a broad segment of society. It provides all the information donors require to support NGOs by providing services to the community, whether for a specific sector, a national initiative, or a specific project.

Furthermore, the platform allows NGOs to publicize their activities and promote their programs and projects. It also enables NGOs to launch fundraising campaigns and reach more potential supporters.

According to Daleen Fahd, Director of Social Affairs and Labor in Damascus, the platform is a modern tool for connecting donors from both domestic and international sources with non-governmental organizations. This is achieved through effective and direct networking under social affairs and labour supervision. The platform’s effectiveness is evident in the results seen in the following days.

