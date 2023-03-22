Qatar: Syria’s Political Track Almost Deadlocked

Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah called for the full implementation of Security Council resolution 2254, according to al-Modon.

The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the Syrian regime for taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis of the Syrian people for its own political interests. The regime’s lack of seriousness in the political track has led to a virtual dead end, and it is continuing to resort to the security solution through arrests and killings.

These remarks were made by Dr. Hind Abdul Rahman al-Muftah, the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva. She delivered the statement during an interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria on Tuesday as part of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council.

According to Dr. Muftah, the current path to achieving a political solution in Syria has almost come to a standstill. She attributes this to the Syrian regime’s lack of seriousness and reliance on security and military solutions based on arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, killing, torture, destruction, forced displacement, and siege.

Furthermore, Muftah pointed out that the regime continues using internationally prohibited chemical weapons, intentionally targeting civilians and civilian objects and committing heinous crimes and grave human rights violations. She emphasized the regime’s deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians and their belongings and its destruction of civilian infrastructure, leading to the displacement of millions of Syrians.

Muftah shared the Committee’s report that the absence of a credible political process risked fuelling conflict and increasing instability.

Pointing to the Syrian regime’s attempts to exploit the human tragedy and buy time for political gains, Muftah considered these attempts as a reminder that the status quo and half-solutions must not continue.

She stressed the need for actors and the international community to take further measures to ensure the protection and alleviation of the suffering of the Syrian people and to ensure that all those responsible for violations and crimes committed against them are held accountable.

She also stressed that these parties had reached a peaceful settlement based on the full implementation of Security Council resolution 2254 in a way that achieves the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people and preserves the unity, sovereignty and independence of Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.