The recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which began with their interactions in China, as well as the growing closeness between China and both Russia and Gulf countries, has significantly altered the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. This shift in alliances has led to new equations in various issues, including the ongoing Syrian crisis. Notably, President Bashar al-Assad’s recent visits to Russia, the UAE, and the Sultanate of Oman, as well as parliamentary delegations from Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab nations visiting Syria, represent a significant development in the country’s diplomatic efforts. These events suggest that the political situation in Syria may be poised for significant changes in the near future.

The Kuwaiti newspaper “Al-Jareeda” published:

According to a high-level Western diplomatic source based in Beirut, the Middle East is on the brink of several surprises with regards to the evolving relationships between countries and powers in the region. The source suggested that further rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, as well as between their affiliated powers and countries, could be expected in the coming days. The Arab summit, scheduled to take place in Riyadh 15 days after Eid al-Fitr, may play a key role in facilitating these efforts.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post has highlighted that Syria is regaining its position as a key player in the region after a decade of war. However, challenges remain, including the occupation of northern Syria by Turkish forces and armed groups and the presence of U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the east, alongside some U.S. forces. Despite this, Damascus appears to be increasingly confident in its diplomatic efforts.

There is a growing perception that the United States is shifting its focus away from the Middle East, which has led regional powers to take matters into their own hands and seek to mend relations. This may be due to a recognition that the conflicts and interventions of recent years have not brought the desired outcomes and that a more uncertain global environment requires greater cooperation and mutual support among regional actors. As a result, countries in the region are exploring new alliances and partnerships while seeking to resolve long-standing disputes and conflicts through diplomatic means.

The newspaper “Okaz” of Saudi Arabia recently published an article suggesting that the coming summer months could bring several surprises as the United States’ stance towards Russia has become more confrontational. The article also noted that Washington’s statements and actions appear contradictory, leading to uncertainty and volatility in an increasingly unpredictable world.

In addition to these diplomatic developments, there have also been recent U.S. military movements in Syria, likely due to the country’s strategic location in the region amidst shifting regional and global dynamics. This underscores the significance of Syria as a key player in the ongoing geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

