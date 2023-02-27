223 Aid Planes Turned into Warehouses by Assad Regime Before Being Put on the Market

The Syria Response Coordinators Team said Iran is still transferring military equipment under the name of humanitarian aid, according to Syria Today.

According to a report by the Syria Response Coordinators Team, “More than 223 humanitarian aid planes that arrived at Aleppo-Damascus and Lattakia airports were taken over by Assad’s forces and turned into warehouses to be sold in local markets.

The team added that “more than 28 countries are sending humanitarian aid to those affected in the areas of the Syrian regime, including Iran, which continues to transfer military equipment under the name of humanitarian aid to those affected by the earthquake.”

The team said: “Everything that is happening now is with the knowledge and consent of the United States of America, Britain and France, who have been one of the reasons for the suffering of Syrians over the past years, along with Russia and China in terms of manipulating Security Council resolutions on the Syrian humanitarian issue.” It added that U.S. sanctions against the regime have turned against the Syrian people.

