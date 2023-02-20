Syria Continues to Receive Aid of Brotherly and Friendly Countries

The total number of aid planes that have arrived in Syria is now 174, with 71 of them coming from the UAE, al-Watan reports.

Arab and other friendly countries have continued to provide humanitarian and relief aid to support the efforts of the Syrian government in alleviating the suffering of those affected by the devastating earthquake disaster. As of Sunday, eleven planes had landed at the airports of Damascus, Aleppo, and Lattakia. These included seven from the United Arab Emirates, one from Benghazi in Libya, two from Russia, and one from Pakistan. The total number of aid planes that have arrived in Syria is now 174, with 71 of them coming from the UAE. Meanwhile, land convoys carrying hundreds of tons of food, relief supplies, and medicines continue to arrive.

On Sunday, a Libyan plane carrying forty tons of aid landed at Latakia International Airport. Additionally, four planes from the United Arab Emirates also arrived at the same airport: one carrying 25.5 tons, another carrying 52 tons, and a third carrying 39 tons. Two Emirati planes carrying approximately 50 tons and 400 kg of relief and food supplies landed at Aleppo International Airport. Lastly, the same type of plane arrived at Damascus International Airport carrying tens of tons of relief aid.

Additionally, a Russian plane carrying tons of relief materials landed at Damascus International Airport, while another Russian plane carrying 37 tons of aid arrived at Latakia International Airport. Furthermore, a Pakistani plane carrying four tons of medicines and food also landed at Damascus Airport.

The ongoing arrival of Emirati relief planes coincided with an announcement from a source within the Emirates Red Crescent. The source stated that the United Arab Emirates had begun manufacturing 400 housing units on Sunday morning, which will be transferred to Syria as soon as they are completed. The distribution of the units will be coordinated with the Syrian Red Crescent, with priority given to those in greatest need.

