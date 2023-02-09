Unknown Fate of Syrian Families: Half of Syrian Refugees in Turkey Live in Earthquake Zone

About 1,750,000 Syrians live in cities in southern Turkey, where the earthquake occurred, according to Athr Press.

A large number of Syrians in Turkey died as a result of the earthquake that affected 10 Turkish provinces, centred in the city of Kahramanmaraş. Syrians mourned on social media the victims of their relatives in Turkey, including families who lost their entire members under the rubble.

It has become difficult to know the fate of many missing Syrians following the complete interruption of electricity and communication networks in the earthquake areas in Turkey, where the fate of Syrian families remained unknown.

Gaziantep hosts the largest proportion of Syrian refugees in southern Turkey, with 460,000 residents, followed by Hatay (354,000), Urfa (368,000) and Adana (250,000).

The number of victims of the earthquake across the affected areas in Turkey rose to 16,170 people, and more than 64,000 injuries, according to statistics announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

It is noteworthy that rescue operations in the affected Turkish areas continue at a time when the number of Syrians who died in the earthquake has not yet been announced.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.