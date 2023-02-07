Mekdad to Americans: Syria Allowed Aid to Enter Areas Under Control of Fighters

Mekdad asked European countries to send aid to Syria, according to Athr Press.

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad stressed that the earthquake disaster that occurred in Syria is significant, and what has increased its depth is the country’s difficult conditions due to the war and the blockade. He stressed Syria’s need for more aid that has already begun to arrive.

In an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV, Minister Mekdad pointed out that “U.S. sanctions prevent Syria from everything, including the purchase of medicine.” He addressed U.S. President Joe Biden, saying: “Didn’t the Syrian state open the crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid into areas under the control of armed groups.”

“The aid that used to enter the areas under the control of the armed groups was sold to the people,” he said, noting that “the plan of Western countries is for aid to reach only the terrorist militants”.

He pointed out that there are “Western countries that provided millions of dollars to terrorism and failed, and now dream of returning to normal relations with Syria.” He stressed that “Syria is steadfast in the face of terrorism, and it is suffering as a result of the earthquake, as thousands need relief.”

In this context, Mekdad asked European countries to send aid to Syria, stressing that “sending it now from Europe does not need a request and bureaucracy (administrative). According to international laws, humanitarian aid is not subject to sanctions, so there is no need to invoke that.”

The Syrian foreign minister said that “there is a difficult humanitarian situation, and if Western countries are not able to provide their humanitarian duties, the peoples of the world will stay away from them.” He pointed out that “the Syrian state is ready to allow aid to enter all areas, provided that it does not reach terrorist armed groups.”

Regarding communication with the Turkish side for coordination under these circumstances, Mekdad stressed that “Syria has not received any messages from Turkey.” He added that “no coordination has taken place between Syria and Turkey, even at the humanitarian level, although it is required.”

Regarding the Israeli allegations that the Israeli entity received a request for relief from an official Syrian body, the Syrian minister stressed that “Syria does not consider Israel a state, but we call it the Zionist entity.”

