Ambassador Sabbagh: Ready to Work With Whoever Wishes to Help Syrians

Sabbagh said those who wish to help should coordinate with the Syrian government, according to al-Watan.

The Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, conveyed during his meeting on Monday with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, a message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Faisal Mekdad. It included a presentation of what the Syrian government has done, within the framework of its emergency action plan, to confront the repercussions of the devastating earthquake that struck Syria on Monday dawn. The plan includes mobilizing all ministries, institutions, and concerned authorities to mobilize all capabilities and confront the repercussions of this humanitarian disaster.

The letter also included a reference to the appeal made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of the Syrian Arab Republic to the Member States of the United Nations, the General Secretariat of the Organization, its agencies, funds, international organizations, and humanitarian partners to extend a helping hand to support the efforts of the Syrian government in facing the repercussions of the humanitarian disaster. This comes especially with regard to the search for neighborhoods, the rescue of those trapped under the rubble, and the provision of food and health assistance, and shelter supplies to those affected by this natural disaster throughout the Republic Syrian Arab Arab States, in accordance with the standards of humanitarian action established by General Assembly resolution 46/182, and in coordination and cooperation with the Syrian Government.

In response to journalists’ questions after the meeting, Ambassador Sabbagh affirmed Syria’s readiness to coordinate with the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country. He indicated that the Syrian government has mobilized all efforts to achieve this goal, including cooperation with all those who wish to provide aid to all Syrians. Sabbagh stressed that Syria is ready to work with all those who wish to provide assistance to Syrians from inside Syria and that access from inside Syria is available, and those who wish to do so should coordinate with the Syrian government.

