Mikdad meets WFP Executive Director David Beasley

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad met Thursday with the World Food Program Executive Director, David Beasley, according to Tishreen.

The unanimous adoption of Resolution 2672 confirming the continued authorization of the cross-border humanitarian assistance delivery mechanism was, as we just heard from Ms. Mudawi, a necessary step to aid the Syrian people and reduce suffering.

The pair discussed ways to enhance the cooperation between the program and various Syrian national bodies to facilitate the program’s work in the country and ensure that more aid reaches its beneficiaries.

They stressed the best way to deliver aid and the need to separate this from politics to achieve recovery for the Syrians and reduce their dependence on emergency relief aid.

Mekdad briefed his guest on the adverse effects and repercussions of the terrorist war imposed on Syria, which affected the various developmental achievements of the Syrians, especially concerning ensuring their food security.

The humanitarian disasters caused by the unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on Syria and the obstruction of these measures to the efforts made by the Syrian government were also explained by Mikdad.

He also talked about the theft of Syrian oil and wheat by the U.S. occupation forces and their agents and the dangerous impact of the continuation of these practices on all Syrians,

In turn, Beasley expressed his thanks to the Syrian government for the facilitations it provides for the work of the program in the country, praising the high level of cooperation between the program and many partners in Syria.

Minister Makhlouf

Beasley also met with the Local Administration and Environment Minister and head of the Higher Committee for Relief, Hussein Makhlouf.

Makhlouf stressed the importance of a rapid response to the population’s needs and the implementation of further projects to reach the stage of recovery.

Beasley expressed aspiration to expand the scope of the program’s work in Syria, secure the necessary support to the needy, and establish sustainable projects in their disadvantaged areas.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.