Report on Damage on Education Sector in Northwest Syria

The report said enormous difficulties and challenges remain facing the education sector in northwest Syria, according to Orient Net.

A report by the Response Coordinators team revealed the extent of the devastation and destruction caused to the educational sector as a result of the war unleashed by the Assad militia and its allies against rebellious cities and towns, especially in northern Syria.

On the occasion of the International Day of Education, the team said in a report on Tuesday that enormous difficulties and challenges remain facing the education sector in northwest Syria.

They added that more than 2.1 million children in Syria suffer from educational dropout, including more than 318,000 children in northwest Syria and 78,000 inside camps, most of whom dropped out of education due to various factors, such as child labor as a result of the high cost of living and the inability of parents to secure the child’s educational needs, in addition to early marriages, the distance of educational facilities from residential areas, and other reasons.

The report touched on the role of Assad and Russia’s crimes in this. It said that the attacks of the Assad regime and Russia have taken out of service more than 800 schools, including 170 educational facilities, in northwestern Syria over the past three years.

Sixty-seven percent of IDP camps (988 camps) lack educational points or schools, as children have to travel long distances within different weather factors to obtain an education.

More than 35% of schools suffer from a lack of support, and the response rate to the education sector reached only 31% during the last year, 2022. During the last three years, more than 50 teachers lost their lives due to military attacks by various parties, in addition to the migration of hundreds of teachers, and another part turned to other jobs due to the interruption of support for the educational process.

