Cholera & Frost Threaten Millions of Children & Women in Northern Syria

Most of the displaced live in camps that do not meet the requirements for heating, according to Baladi News.

The lives of children and women in camps in northwestern Syria are tragic, a humanitarian organization working in northern Syria said. It added that their stay in the camps, in light of the low temperatures and the formation of cold and frost waves, is threatening their lives.

The Syria Response Coordinators said in a statement on Tuesday that most of the displaced live in camps that do not meet the requirements for heating, in addition to the old tents and the wear and tear of many of them as a result of various weather factors. This increases fears that many children and the elderly in the camps will suffer colds and the appearance of chest and skin symptoms on them.

The organization also feared deaths among the displaced due to hypothermia, especially children.

It pointed out that many of the displaced are still unable to return to their areas of origin, as a result of the destruction of their homes by the Syrian regime forces and Russia, in addition to the lack of basic infrastructure for services and the instability of the security situation.

Cholera

On the other hand, on Monday, a joint report by the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 100 deaths resulting from cholera in Syria.

The report stated that 77,561 suspected cases had been reported in Syria since the outbreak was declared on August 25, 2022, until January 7th.

The number of positive cases of the disease reached 1893, with a death rate of 0.13%, among the 14 Syrian governorates affected by the disease.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.