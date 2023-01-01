SDC Calls For Syrians To Confront Damascus-Ankara Rapprochement

The SDC called on the Syrians to come together and unite to continue their project of achieving freedom, according to North Press.

he Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) said on Friday they were deeply suspicious of the meeting held between the defense ministers of the Syrian government and Turkey.

This came in a statement published by the SDC on its official website on the background of the meeting held in Moscow between Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar and the head of its National Intelligence Organization (MIT), Hakan Fidan, on one hand, and Syrian Minister of Defense Ali Mahmoud Abbas and Syrian intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk on the other along with Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu on Dec. 28.

“We strongly condemn the continuation of the Syria bloodshed by the Justice and Development Party for the sake of preserving the authoritarian power of Damascus,” the SDC statement read.

The SDC is the political wing of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES). It was founded in 2015 and includes all the communities of north and east Syria.

The SDC called on the Syrians to come together and unite to continue their project of achieving freedom, dignity, and democracy.

The Syrian Democratic Council called for confronting this alliance [Syrian-Turkish] and toppling it.

