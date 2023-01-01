Alida Guevara Condemns Terrorist War on Syria

Ernesto Che Guevara’s daughter defend the right of return for the Palestinian people, according to SANA.

Ernesto Che Guevara’s daughter, Alida Guevara condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist war imposed on Syria during the past years.

Guevara said on Friday during her meeting with the Syrian Ambassador in Havana, Ghassan Obaid, at the embassy chancery, “The terrorist war targeted the Syrian people and distorted their civilization and ancient history since Syria is a country that resists and rejects all forms of compromise and normalization.

She noted the heroism of the Syrian Arab Army and reaffirmed her support for the Syrian people in their struggle against the Israeli occupation to liberate the occupied Syrian Arab Golan and her support for the liberation of all occupied Arab territories and the right of return for the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Guevara also noted the cultural and civilizational diversity of Syria and underlined Cuba’s correct stance to shut the Israeli occupation embassy in solidarity with Palestine and the Arabs.

In turn, Ambassador Obeid appreciated Guevara’s sincere feelings towards Syria and her strong and supportive stance and its condemnation of the terrorist war against Syria, pointing out that she represents the historical school and the living heritage of the leader Che Guevara who visited Syria in 1959.

