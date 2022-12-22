Russia Calls on International Community to Help Syrian People Without Politicization

Vassily Nebenzia called on the international community to help the Syrian people without any discrimination, according to SANA.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, called on the international community to help the Syrian people without any discrimination or politicization, stressing that the current humanitarian situation in Syria does not provide an appropriate context for discussions about extending the cross-border aid delivery mechanism.

“it is difficult to get rid of the feeling that the efforts that are being made to justify the lack of an alternative to the mechanism for transporting aid across the borders are more than what is being done to organize supplies across the line of contact”, TASS news agency quoted Nebenzia as saying during a session of the UN Security Council Wednesday.

Nebenzia added that the biased stance of Western states on this issue has not changed during the last half year.

Nebenzia elaborated that the situation regarding cross-border aid transfer has not become transparent despite 3 rounds of informal consultations, stressing that the arguments in favour of extending the cross-border aid transfer mechanism are not convincing because the lack of an alternative to it is fabricated, pointing out that this situation results from the lack of any Work by Western countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.