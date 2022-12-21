Economy Minister Discusses Cooperation with Two Iranian Delegations

Khalil also underlined the need to increase trade exchange according to the principle of bartering, according to the Syria Times.

Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade, Dr. Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, discussed with two Iranian delegations enhancing cooperation relations binding Syria and Iran.

The importance of efforts exerted to consolidate bilateral relations, along with developing and implementing projects of national importance in various fields, were among the topics Minister Khalil asserted with the Iranian Defense Minister Advisor.

Khalil also underlined the need to increase trade exchange according to the principle of bartering for the benefit of the two countries.

The meetings, held at the Ministry building, also discussed overcoming the difficulties which oppose the development of common relations to reach a practical and feasible outcome.

