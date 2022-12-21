Minister Rahmoun, UNHCR Hold Talks on Returning Syrian Refugees

Rahmoun said the Syrian government cements the cooperation with the commission to provide required facilitations, according to SANA.

Minister of Interior Mohammed al-Rahmoun held a meeting Wednesday with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative in Syria, Sivanka Dhanapala, to discuss bilateral cooperation to provide services to citizens.

Minister al-Rahmoun said the Syrian government cements the cooperation with the commission to provide required facilitations to the mission in line with its international commitments, laws and national sovereignty.

The minister added that the ministry had provided all necessary facilitations concerned with securing the safe return of Syrian refugees to the homeland, among which, presenting any official documents which prove they are Syrian citizens and also drafting personal documents as alternatives of missing ones on the border posts.

Dhanapala, on his part, asserted that the coordination with the Syrian government is ongoing to meet the expected results of the UNHCR mission, hailing Syria’s extensive efforts to assist refugees return.

