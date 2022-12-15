Syria Slams the Termination Iran’s Membership in CSW: It Violates the Provisions of the UN Charter

Syria accused the U.S. of being behind that decision, according to SANA.

Syria stressed that the resolution to put an end to Iran’s membership from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) violates the provisions of the Charter and the legal mechanisms for the work of this international organization.

“Polarization, double standards, hypocrisy, and violation of the provisions of the Charter and legal mechanisms for the work of the United Nations are the basis for the U.S. movement to adopt a resolution on terminating Iran’s membership in CSW, in which it obtained its seat through democratic elections.”, Foreign and Expatriates Ministry tweeted on Thursday.

Iran considered the resolution as a political measure that lacks legal status and contradicts the UN Charter, and creates a wrong approach in the international organization, while diplomats in New York affirmed that the resolution represents a dangerous precedent because Iran was elected a member of the committee.

